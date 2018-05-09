EU to continue supporting Baku in becoming commercial hub (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:17)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The EU will continue supporting Baku in the process of becoming a commercial hub, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said in his video message to the participants of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) Baku 2018 World Ports Conference.

He noted that the geographical location of Azerbaijan allows the country to play a key role in linking Europe and Asia.

Communication is one of 20 tasks that should be implemented until 2020 as part of the EU Eastern Partnership initiative, he said.

This is one of the key factors for economic development and unification of people, making them stronger and creating a platform for exchange of experience, he added.