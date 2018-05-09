Investments of EU countries in Azerbaijan’s economy exceed $15B - minister

2018-05-09 15:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Investments of the EU member countries in the Azerbaijani economy exceeded $15 billion, Azerbaijan’s economy minister, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Commission on Cooperation with the EU Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting with chairman of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, member of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group, UK MP Sajjad Karim, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry said in a message May 9.

At the meeting, the sides underlined the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The minister said that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU is successfully developing in the energy, transport, trade and other spheres, adding that the EU is one of the main trade partners of the country. More than 1,500 companies from the EU member countries operate in Azerbaijan, he noted.