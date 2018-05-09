President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has already become one of int’l transport centers (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received President of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) Santiago Garcia Mila in Baku.

Santiago Garcia Mila said that he feels a great sense of satisfaction in connection with the participation in the IAPH annual conference held in Baku and stressed that participation of more than 400 representatives of 65 countries in the event is of great importance.

He said that the participants of the conference represent ports that are IAPH members and cover about 70 percent of the world’s freight transportation by sea.

Stressing that the event is organized in Azerbaijan at a high level, Santiago Garcia Mila noted with satisfaction that the development processes observed in Baku made a great impression on his delegation.

The guest said that Baku has already turned into an international trading hub and expressed hope that Azerbaijan will play an important role in the Great Silk Road, One Belt One Road Initiative projects.

He stressed that holding of the IAPH annual conference in Baku is a significant event and that the event will be organized in China next year.

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the importance of the IAPH annual conference held in Baku and expressed satisfaction with the participation of representatives of a great number of countries in it.

Expressing gratitude that Baku was chosen for holding the event, Ilham Aliyev noted with satisfaction the achievement of great success in the transport sector, just like in other spheres, and stressed that Azerbaijan has already become one of the international transport centers.

Noting the role of Azerbaijan’s geographical location in this issue, President Ilham Aliyev said that this success is also the result of big investments made in modern transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani president noted that this is manifested not only in the construction of the new Baku port in Alyat settlement, modern railways and highways, but also airports.

Touching on the East-West and the North-South international transport corridors, Ilham Aliyev said that thanks to the implementation of these projects, important international transportations will be carried out in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan is at a very high level, adding that the first phase of the new Baku port will be fully completed in the near future and assessed it as Azerbaijan’s contribution to international cooperation in the transport sector.

