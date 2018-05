Ilham Aliyev grants personal pensions to several Azerbaijani cultural figures

2018-05-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on granting personal presidential pensions to several Azerbaijani cultural figures.

For the merits in the development of Azerbaijani culture, the personal presidential pension is granted to Javanshir Jafarov, Aleksandra Nikushina, Novruz Ramiz and Gulchohra Shafiyeva.

