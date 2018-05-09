President Aliyev receives DP World CEO (UPDATE)

2018-05-09 16:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 14:35)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem in Baku.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem conveyed greetings of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, to President Ilham Aliyev.

Expressing satisfaction in connection with the participation in the annual conference of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) held in Baku, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem stressed the high level of organization of this event and the fact that it makes an important contribution to the international cooperation.

He said that during each visit to Azerbaijan, he witnesses the processes of great development in the country and observes the rapid growth of foreign tourist flow to Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of holding the IAPH annual conference in Baku and assessed this as an indicator of Azerbaijan’s increasing role in international transportations. The head of state said that in recent years, Azerbaijan has achieved great success in the field of transport infrastructure.

President Ilham Aliyev said that just like in other spheres, consistent steps are taken in the sphere of tourism development in Azerbaijan, adding that the number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan from various countries, including the UAE, is constantly increasing.

Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and asked to convey his greetings to the vice president and prime minister of the UAE.

During the conversation, the sides stressed successful development of the relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, and the availability of good potential for further expansion of cooperation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news