After Facebook, Sweden set for more data center deals: Vattenfall

2018-05-09 17:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Sweden’s low electricity prices are likely to attract new data centers to the country this year, according to Swedish utility Vattenfall [VATN.UL], which said it is discussing deals with Silicon Valley companies and Chinese firms Reuters reported

The Nordic countries, which can generate electricity relatively cheaply from renewable sources such as hydropower and wind, have long been a magnet for heavy power industries, but are now attracting power-hungry data centers.

Sweden, which also has nuclear reactors, tends to have the cheapest electricity prices during most of the year.

Vattenfall already supplies power to a number of data centers in Sweden, including Facebook’s facility in the city of Lulea, which Facebook decided on Monday to double in size.

“We are actively discussing bringing more data centers to Sweden with big U.S. companies. We also had our first discussions with Chinese firms that showed interest,” Vattenfall’s head of strategy Andreas Regnell told Reuters.

“Based on these discussions, I expect this year that more data centers will come to Sweden, though not of the Facebook magnitude. But mega-data centers will come as well by 2020,” said Regnell.

Sweden plans to decommission two of its remaining eight nuclear reactors by 2020, but big wind projects that will enter the Nordic power system will make up for lost ground and keep prices competitive, Regnell added.