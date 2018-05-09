Turkey to closely monitor US sanctions on Iran, Presidential Spox Kalın says

Turkey will closely monitor the new sanctions to be imposed by the U.S. against Iran, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said Wednesday, as he reiterated Ankara's disapproval of the U.S. decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran Daily Sabah reported

Speaking to reporters at a news conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Kalin said that the U.S. sanctions to be imposed on Iran have a direct impact on Europe and Turkey.

"We do not wish Iranian people to be negatively affected by these sanctions and we won't hesitate to do our part if we're to do something about them," he said.

The top presidential aide also noted that the U.S. decision puts the region's stability at risk, threatening to create more tension and conflict.