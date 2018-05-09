Minister: Shippers to get online tracking for cargoes carried via Baku Port (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Shippers will be able to track online the cargoes transported through the Baku International Sea Trade Port from the end of 2018 thanks to the use of innovative technologies, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said.

He made the remarks at the opening of the World Ports Conference 2018 of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) in Baku on May 9.

He said that holding such an authoritative event in Azerbaijan with the participation of representatives of 65 countries is a joyful and important event.

“Transport and logistics are the most dynamically developing spheres in the world, and they are considered to be priority in Azerbaijan,” Guluzade said. “Today Azerbaijan is a participant and initiator of international transport projects. As a result of purposeful policy of the country’s leadership, Azerbaijan has become the main transport hub of the region.”

The minister noted that a stable transport system is being formed in Azerbaijan on the basis of innovative technologies.