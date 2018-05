Azerbaijani trade delegation to take part in 2018 Trans-Caspian Forum

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani Trade Delegation will take part in the 2018 Trans-Caspian Forum, US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) told Trend May 9.

The Azerbaijani trade delegation will represent different industries, including construction, medical devices, telecommunications and IT, startup accelerators, public procurement (food and agriculture), material handling and production, food and beverage distribution.