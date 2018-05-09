Wall Street higher as energy stocks gain on oil rally

2018-05-09 20:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Wall Street was higher on Wednesday, with energy shares getting a boost from a surge in oil prices after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a nuclear deal with Iran, according Reuters.

The S&P energy index .SPNY rose 1.9 percent after oil prices hit their highest levels in 3-1/2 years as investors worried that Trump’s decision would increase risks of conflict in the Middle East and curtail oil supplies in a tight market.

The energy sector has risen more than 10 percent so far in the quarter, far outperforming the other major S&P indexes.

However, a 3.5 percent drop in Walmart (WMT.N) limited gains on the Dow after the retailer took a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart for about $16 billion.

“Oil is probably not helping, it’s a kind of a potential inflation indicator,” said Mark Travis, chief executive officer of Intrepid Capital Funds in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

“The underlying challenge for the financial markets is not so much whether Trump does or doesn’t do anything. It is the impact of the rates rising facing an expensive capital markets.”

The US 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose to a two-week high and above the key 3 percent level on expectations of higher interest rates. [US/]