Amano: IAEA confirms Iran's commitment to nuclear pledges

2018-05-09

Director General for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano in a statement on Wednesday underlined that the agency confirms implementation of Iran's nuclear obligations according to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IRNA reported.

In the statement, without mentioning Trump's decision to exit JCPOA, Amano said the agency is following closely developments related to JCPOA.

He added that the agency according to the request of the UN Security Council and by authorization of Board of Governors in 2015 had responsibility for supervision and verification of implementation of Iran's nuclear commitments under the JCPOA context.

Amano underlined that Iran is under the strongest world nuclear verification, which is an important achievement in verification and the agency is able to confirm that Iran's commitments have been implemented so far.

US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday May 8, 2018 exit from nuclear deal (JCPOA) on the pretext of baseless accusations against Iran.

