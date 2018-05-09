Azerbaijan hopes new political leadership of Armenia not to repeat mistakes of predecessors

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan still hopes that the new political leadership of Armenia will not repeat the mistakes of its predecessors, pursue a sober minded policy with a view of building civil and peaceful relations with the neighbouring countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend commenting on the remarks made by new Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"The new Prime Minister of Armenia resorting to Karabakh narrative seems to prefer political agitation instead of being engaged in addressing daunting social-economic problems of Armenia and Armenian people. We do regret that he has started to make controversial statements about the negotiation process on resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. There is no need to invent bicycle", Hajiyev said.

The spokesperson stressed that Armenia, in contravention of the UN Charter by use of force occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan and conducted notorious ethnic cleansing against million more Azerbaijanis in the seized lands.

"It is worth reminding that according to the decisions of CSCE (OSCE) Ministerial Council, held in Helsinki in March 1992 CSCE (OSCE) Minsk Group was established, Armenia and Azerbaijan were recognized as the two sides of the conflict and the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of the region were accepted as the interested parties.

The resolutions of the UN Security Council 822, 853, 874 and 884 adopted in 1993 constitute the fundamental basis for the political settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The UNSC resolutions condemned the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan and reaffirmed respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders. In those resolutions, the Security Council also confirmed that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is part of Azerbaijan, and demanded immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan", Hajiyev added.