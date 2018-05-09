Iraq to close airports and border crossings during election

2018-05-09

Iraqi authorities said Wednesday they will close the country's borders and airspace for 24 hours over an upcoming parliamentary election as they seek to impose a security lockdown, Al Arabia reported.

The measures running throughout Saturday are similar to ones applied during previous nationwide polls in the conflict-wracked nation.

Some 24.5 million Iraqi voters are registered to cast their ballots in the fourth parliamentary vote since the 2003 toppling of dictator Saddam Hussein.