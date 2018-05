9 killed in fresh Nigeria attack: police

Nine people were killed early Wednesday in a fresh attack by gunmen in Nigeria's northeastern state of Taraba, a police spokesman said, Xinhua reported.

Three others were wounded in the attack in Tutuwa community located in Ussa area of the state, according to David Misal, the police spokesman.

Misal said local residents were on their way to a church for early morning prayers when the gunmen unleashed terror on them.