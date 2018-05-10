China, Japan agree to enhance political mutual trust, promote economic cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday agreed to enhance political mutual trust and step up economic cooperation between the two countries, Xinhua reports.

Improving and developing China-Japan relations is in the interest of both sides and conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity, Li said at a joint press conference following a meeting with Abe.

Noting that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, Li urged the two sides to review the spirit of the treaty, consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations, and push forward steady and long-term development of China-Japan ties down the path of peace, friendship and cooperation.

The two sides have confirmed their willingness to abide by all the principles set out in their four cornerstone political documents, properly handle sensitive issues concerning history and Taiwan, and, through practical actions, demonstrate the political consensus of treating each other as partners instead of threats, Li told reporters.

The four documents refer to the 1972 Sino-Japanese Joint Statement, the 1978 China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, the 1998 China-Japan Joint Declaration, and the 2008 joint statement on advancing strategic and mutually beneficial relations.

Li said the two sides have agreed to promote economic cooperation while strengthening political mutual trust, and enhance cooperation in the areas of finance, energy conservation, environmental protection, high technologies, sharing economy, health care and elderly care, as well as cooperation at local levels.

The two sides have also agreed to establish a mechanism facilitating their cooperation in third-party markets, so as to boost their international competitiveness, Li said.