Cuba slams US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

2018-05-10 | www.trend.az

Cuba on Wednesday condemned the withdrawal of the United States from a nuclear agreement with Iran, Sputnik reported.

Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "profound rejection of the decision of the United States government to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or Nuclear Agreement with Iran and to reimpose sanctions on that country."

The statement added, "The failure to comply with these international commitments violates the rules of coexistence between states and can have serious consequences for the stability and security of the Middle East."

Cuba's government said it was opposed to the application of unilateral coercive economic measures against any country and said it recognized the legitimate right of every country to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Cuba also called on the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its responsibility to preserve international peace and security, and demanded the fulfillment of UN resolution 2231 on the Iranian nuclear issue, which was unanimously approved by the council.

Despite opposition from the other signatories and Democratic members of the US Congress, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal, a landmark agreement signed in 2015 between Iran and six major powers.

Cuba and Iran established diplomatic ties in 1975. A year later the then-government decided to break them, but they were restored in 1979, after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Tehran and Havana maintain cooperation agreements in agriculture, education, engineering, biotechnology and other areas.

