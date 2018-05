Israel says informed Russia ahead of its strikes in Syri

Israel forewarned Russia of its strikes on Thursday against multiple targets in Syria, an Israeli military spokesman said, according Reuters.

“The Russians were informed prior to our attack by the established mechanisms that we have,” Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus told reporters without elaborating.

