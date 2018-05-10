Sobhani: Heydar Aliyev was pivotal figure in history of not only Azerbaijan but on global stage

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev was certainly a pivotal and unique figure in the history of not only Azerbaijan but on the global stage, Rob Sobhani, director general of the Caspian Group Holdings, told Trend.

“Heydar Aliyev took a country that was facing massive dislocation due to the collapse of the Soviet Union (in terms of health care, education, international isolation) and turned it around within a few years. This act of bold statesmanship is nothing but miraculous,” he said.

Sobhani pointed out that Heydar Aliyev had a very warm personality which allowed him to conduct diplomacy in favor of Azerbaijan with all world leaders.

Heydar Aliyev did not allow negative views about him or his country and was always preserving the interests of Azerbaijan, he added.

Heydar Aliyev knew very well that there were forces who did not want Azerbaijan to be independent and economically powerful, said Sobhani.

This knowledge allowed him to maneuver in such a manner that guaranteed the independence of Azerbaijan, added Sobhani.

“His love for the people of Azerbaijan and elevation of the heritage and culture of Azerbaijan above all else was a key factor in the success of Heydar Aliyev. For over 70 years the identity of Azerbaijan was subsumed by the Soviet communism but Heydar Aliyev was able to turn this around by emphasizing the identity of Azerbaijan,” he concluded.

