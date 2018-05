Iran discovers new gas layer in border with Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, May 10

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Iran has discovered a new gas layer in border with Turkmenistan, Seyyed Saleh Hendi, head of the exploration of the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), told Trend.

The new gas layer is discovered in Koppeh Dagh (or Kopet Dag) after carrying out explorations and conducting drilling operations for a long time, Hendi added.