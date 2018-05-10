Kim Jong-un says his meeting with Trump will bring about positive changes

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said he is convinced his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump will bring about positive changes on the Korean Peninsula, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday after Kim’s meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, TASS reports.

"He (Kim Jong-un) said the upcoming North Korea-US summit will be a historic meeting for the first step towards development of positive changes on the Korean Peninsula and building better future," the agency said.

Pompeo arrived in the North Korean capital city to discuss organizational details of the upcoming meeting between the two countries’ leaders.