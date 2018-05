USA supports Israel’s right to self defense on backdrop of Israel’s strikes at Syria

The United States supports Israel’s sovereign right to self defense, a White House National Security Council spokesman told TASS, commenting on Israel’s strikes at the Syrian territory.

"We stand with Israel in the fight against Iran’s malign activities. We strongly support Israel’s sovereign right to defend itself," he said.