President Aliyev visits grave of Azerbaijani National Leader

2018-05-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

May 10 marks the 95th birthday anniversary of the architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, outstanding statesman, brilliant son and national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Honors.



