Oil prices hit highest in years as markets adjust to looming sanctions on Iran

2018-05-10 09:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Oil prices clocked up more multi-year highs on Thursday as traders adjusted to the prospects of renewed U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran amid an already tightening market, Reuters reports.

The United States plans to impose new sanctions against Iran, which produces around 4 percent of global oil supplies, after abandoning an agreement reached in late 2015 which limited Tehran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for removing U.S.-Europe sanctions.

Oil prices rose sharply in response to the announced measures.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, hit their strongest since November 2014 above $77.80 per barrel at 0421 GMT on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also marked a November-2014 high, at $71.75 a barrel at that time.

In China, which is Iran’s single biggest buyer of oil, Shanghai crude futures posted their biggest intra-day rally since their launch in March, rising more than 4 percent to a dollar-denominated record of around $73.40 per barrel.

Analysts had little hope that opposition to the U.S. action would prevent sanctions from going ahead.

“Europe and China will not fight against the U.S. sanctions. They will grumble and accept it. There is no one who will realistically choose Iran over the U.S.,” said energy consultancy FGE.

“We believe the previous 1 million bpd limit for exports (imposed during previous sanctions) will be reimposed. As before, it may take several rounds of reductions to reach target levels,” FGE’s founder and chairman Fereidun Fesharaki wrote in a note.