Britain sets out plans for post-Brexit security cooperation with EU

Britain floated proposals for future security cooperation with the European Union on Thursday, calling on the EU to make an exception and allow London to enjoy the same depth of ties after it leaves the bloc next year, Reuters reports.

In a presentation entitled “Framework for the UK-EU Security Partnership, Britain outlined its plan for a new internal security treaty that would maintain levels of cooperation, including through EU agencies, and data-driven law enforcement.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has long said she wants the closest possible security ties with the EU, arguing that it would only reduce the continent’s safety if established organizations and communication lines were broken or weakened.

EU political leaders are keen on keeping the closest possible security relations with London, one of the world’s leading powers in intelligence and crime-fighting.

But the European Commission, which is negotiating for governments, says EU rules do not allow such access for non-members.