US has no right to refuse supply of F-35 fighters to Turkey - Erdogan

2018-05-10 09:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The United States has no right to refuse supply of F-35 fighters to Turkey, said the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reported May 10.

Erdogan noted that Turkey is a strategic partner of the United States, and Ankara as a partner has always fulfilled its obligations.

He also said that Turkey has paid for the supply of F-35 fighters.

Earlier, Washington and Ankara agreed on the supply of about one hundred F-35 fighters.