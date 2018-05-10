Human rights situation in Turkmenistan discussed in UN

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The situation of human rights in Turkmenistan has been discussed in the UN, the UN news center reported.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev made a speech at the UN office in Geneva, where the 30th session of working group of the human Rights Council started its work.

The representative of Ashgabat stated that his country had joined to a number of international treaties, and the accession to the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing the International criminal court and the optional Protocol to the Convention against torture, which allows human rights defenders to visit without preconditions the prisons of states being parties to the Protocol, is under consideration now.