Azerbaijani currency rates for May 10 (UPDATE)

2018-05-10 10:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 09:27)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and Euro against Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, was set at 1.7 and 2.0185 manats respectively for May 10.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for May 10.

Currencies

May 10, 2018

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0185

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.271

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0749

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.8397

1 Brazilian real

1 BRL

0.4732

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1354

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1585

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0789

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2684

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2671

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2709

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6951

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2166

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0252

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.3078

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0121

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0041

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1956

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.694

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

