Azerbaijani currency rates for May 10 (UPDATE)

2018-05-10 10:09 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10
Trend:
Official exchange rate of the US dollar and Euro against Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, was set at 1.7 and 2.0185 manats respectively for May 10.
Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for May 10.
|
Currencies
|
May 10, 2018
|
1 US dollar
|
1 USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
1 EUR
|
2.0185
|
1 Australian dollar
|
1 AUD
|
1.271
|
1 Argentine peso
|
1 ARS
|
0.0749
|
100 Belarusian rubles
|
100 BYR
|
0.8397
|
1 Brazilian real
|
1 BRL
|
0.4732
|
1 UAE dirham
|
1 AED
|
0.4628
|
1 South African rand
|
1 ZAR
|
0.1354
|
100 South Korean won
|
100 KRW
|
0.1585
|
1 Czech koruna
|
1 CZK
|
0.0789
|
1 Chilean peso
|
1 CLP
|
0.2684
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
1 CNY
|
0.2671
|
1 Danish krone
|
1 DKK
|
0.2709
|
1 Georgian lari
|
1 GEL
|
0.6951
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
1 HKD
|
0.2166
|
1 Indian rupee
|
1 INR
|
0.0252
|
1 British pound
|
1 GBP
|
2.3078
|
100 Indonesian rupiah
|
100 IDR
|
0.0121
|
100 Iranian rials
|
100 IRR
|
0.0041
|
1 Swedish krona
|
1 SEK
|
0.1956
|
1 Swiss franc
|
1 CHF
|
1.694
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
1 ILS
