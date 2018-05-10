President Aliyev, first lady visit grave of Azerbaijani National Leader (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

May 10 marks the 95th birthday anniversary of the architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, outstanding statesman, brilliant son and national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, family members, relatives and friends of the national leader visited the Alley of Honors.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and paid tribute to him.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Then, the president and his family members laid flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev, renowned doctor and scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

The event was also attended by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev, ministers, heads of committees and companies, MPs.

