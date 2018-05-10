Precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan

2018-05-10 10:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices of main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 10, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 6.698 manats to 2236.095 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 8.

The cost of silver increased by 0.1647 manats to 28.1314 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 11.4835 manats to 1558.4325 manats and the cost of palladium - by 16.915 manats to 1665. 745 manats in the country.

On May 9, the Victory Day over Fascism, the manat’s exchange rate against precious metals wasn’t formed due to a non-working day.