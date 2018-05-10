Meeting for BHOS students at SOCAR Carbamide Plant (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

The meeting between students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and management of SOCAR Carbamide Plant was held.

It gathered BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, BHOS fourth and fifth year students studying in the Process Automation Engineering programme, director of SOCAR Carbamide Plant Khayal Jafarov, other representatives of BHOS and the plant. During the meeting director of the Carbamide plant Khayal Jafarov made detailed presentation on the plant for BHOS.

He particularly stressed that the construction of the plant aimed at increasing productivity of lands allotted for agriculture of the country and consequently production of necessary fertilizers at the same time prevention of currency outflow while purchasing fertilizers from foreign countries. Mentioning that 99% of construction was completed Khayal Jafarov underlined that in upcoming August ammonia is expected to be the first product and later the production of carbamide will be launched.