Kenyan dam bursts, causing deaths, `huge destruction', official says

2018-05-10

A dam burst in a Kenyan town after weeks of heavy rain, causing “huge destruction” and deaths, a government official said on Thursday, while a local television station said 20 bodies had so far been recovered, Reuters reports.

The dam gave way in Solai, in Nakuru county, 190 kilometres(120 miles) northwest of Nairobi, late on Wednesday.

“The water has caused huge destruction of both life and property. The extent of the damage has yet to be ascertained,” Lee Kinyajui, the governor of Nakuru, said in a statement.

Private television station KTN News said that 20 bodies had been recovered from the scene so far.