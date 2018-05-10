State support needed to introduce blockchain technology in Azerbaijan: expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

State support is needed for successful implementation of blockchain technology in Azerbaijan, Marketing Director of Keepface Emin Veli told Trend.

He noted that the introduction of blockchain technology requires funds that can be allocated by the state or big investors.

"First of all, it is necessary to create the necessary legal basis for further use of blockchain technology in Azerbaijan. The next step could be the establishment of an association of all structures using the blockchain technology and crypto-investors. Such organizations exist all over the world, but unfortunately, we do not yet have one. The state should be directly interested in this issue," Veli said.

He said Azerbaijan can become a very attractive country for initial coin offering (ICO).

"Currently there are many problems in this area in the world - most countries are tightening their legislation. But there are countries like Belarus and Malta, which, on the contrary, open their markets for ICOs. This is typical for small countries; this is a chance for them," said Veli.