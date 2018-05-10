EBRD improves forecast for Azerbaijan’s economic growth (UPDATE)

2018-05-10 10:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 10:04)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has improved the forecast for Azerbaijan’s economic growth for 2018, according to the bank’s updated report.

Thus, the bank increased its forecasts for Azerbaijan’s GDP growth from 2 percent to 2.5 percent for 2018. This is while the bank forecasts a 3.5 percent increase in Azerbaijan’s GDP for 2019.

The EBRD noted a general improvement in the economic conditions in Azerbaijan.

Economic growth in Azerbaijan accelerated to 2.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018, driven by a 2.9 percent year-on-year growth in non-oil GDP, according to the report.

Inflation fell from 12.9 percent in 2017 to 4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018, paving the way for monetary policy relaxation, reads the report.