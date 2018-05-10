Ilham Aliyev, first lady attend tree-planting campaign on occasion of Azerbaijani national leader's birthday

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended a tree-planting campaign on the occasion of the 95th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev May 10.

The campaign took place in an area around Gala-Turkan highway.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev informed President Aliyev about the green areas created.

President Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members then planted trees in the area.

The president and first lady then posed for photographs together with the participants of the tree-planting campaign.

