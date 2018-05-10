Mirziyoyev, Trump to discuss important reforms in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the United States of America Donald Trump will meet in the White House on May 16, the US embassy in Uzbekistan said on May 10.

“Donald Trump will meet President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his first historic visit to the White House on May 16, 2018. Presidents will discuss resuming bilateral strategic partnership between the United States and Uzbekistan in order to realize common interests and solve emerging problems,” the statement of the embassy read.

The sides will also discuss Uzbekistan's progress in implementing important reforms, expanding volume of trade and investments, as well as in addressing regional security issues, including stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan.