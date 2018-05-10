South Korean foreign minister to strategize with Pompeo ahead of Korea summits

South Korea’s foreign minister will meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the first time on Friday, with discussions expected to set the stage for a summit between their leaders later in May, her ministry said in a statement, Reuters reports.

The minister, Kang Kyung-wha, will report on the results of last month’s summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and discuss upcoming talks between the United States and North Korea, the ministry said.