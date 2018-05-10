Azerbaijan announces time of completing wind farms repair

2018-05-10 11:25 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

It is planned to complete the repair and reconstruction work on wind power plants in Azerbaijan in August, head of Azerishig OJSC Baba Rzayev wrote in his article published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper.

Rzayev noted that as a result of the taken measures, technical losses in regional power grids decreased by 11.4 percent, while in Baku it fall by 7.8 percent, amounting to 9.6 percent for Azerishig as a whole.

The effectiveness of collection of fees for consumed electricity amounted to 87 percent on regional grids, while this figure stood at 99 percent in Baku and 93 percent in general for Azerishig OJSC.