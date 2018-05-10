Uber expands into Spanish tourist hotspot

Uber is expanding further into Spain by launching a multi-city ride-hailing service across the Costa del Sol beach resort hotspot before the busy summer season, Reuters reports.

Thursday’s announcement comes about two months after the U.S. company re-launched in Barcelona with a fully-licensed service after it was forced to shut down in the face of taxi driver protests three years ago.

The UberX service, which uses professional drivers, will launch in the Costa del Sol on Spain’s south coast in June and cover the cities of Malaga, Torremolinos, Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella.

The Spanish Costa del Sol receives about 12 million tourists every year.

“With the launch of UberX in time for the busy summer season, we are thrilled to bring on-demand transportation to the Costa del Sol. We are committed to being a true partner to the cities of this famous tourist region for the long term,” a spokeswoman for Uber said.

Uber is looking to make a clean break with business practices that resulted in a litany of regulatory battles, driver and consumer scandals and court cases.