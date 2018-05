France's Macron calls for de-escalation after overnight strikes in Syria

2018-05-10 11:35 | www.trend.az | 2

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East on Thursday after Israel said Syria had launched an overnight rocket strike on an Israeli military base and that it had responded with its own missile strikes, Reuters reports.

“The president has been kept regularly updated. He calls for a de-escalation in the situation,” Macron’s office said in a statement.