President of Italian port: Baku port should become hub of regional scale

2018-05-10 11:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The Baku International Sea Trade Port should take advantage of the unique opportunities of its geographical location and become a hub of regional scale, president of the Port Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Zeno D'Agostino said May 10 during a session at the conference of the International Association of Ports and Harbors in Baku.

Zeno D'Agostino noted that the favorable location of the port is one of the most important factors influencing its development into a transport hub.

"Baku has the necessary factors for this. The port should take advantage of the unique opportunities of its location at the intersection of trade routes. As I know, a legal framework has also been established. It is necessary to organize the work of customs and integrate various terminals into the port in order to develop into a hub of regional scale in the future," D'Agostino said.