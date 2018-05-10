Azerbaijan names new head of State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits

2018-05-10 12:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Mirza Aliyev has been appointed as the new head of State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend May 10.

Earlier, Mirza Aliyev held various positions in Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Kapital Bank OJSC, and also worked in the UN Geneva Office.

In February 2018, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of the previous head of the State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits Rufat Rustamzade as deputy chairman of the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan.