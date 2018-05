Ashgabat, Chisinau mull prospects of trade, economic co-op

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 10

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Moldova Ruslan Bolbochan, the Turkmen ministry said in a message.

The sides discussed issues of cooperation in the trade and economic, energy and transport spheres.