At least 21 killed after dam burst in western Kenya (Updated)

At least 21 people were killed when a dam in western Kenya’s Nakuru county burst its walls, overrunning nearby homes, the St John Ambulance rescue service said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

10:39 (GMT+4) A dam burst in a Kenyan town after weeks of heavy rain, causing “huge destruction” and deaths, a government official said on Thursday, while a local television station said 20 bodies had so far been recovered, Reuters reports.

The dam gave way in Solai, in Nakuru county, 190 kilometres(120 miles) northwest of Nairobi, late on Wednesday.

“The water has caused huge destruction of both life and property. The extent of the damage has yet to be ascertained,” Lee Kinyajui, the governor of Nakuru, said in a statement.