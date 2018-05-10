Azerbaijan Insurers Association to create new committee (ФОТО)

2018-05-10 12:23 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend

The Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) has decided to establish an intermediaries Committee under AIA, said a message from the AIA.

The decision was made at the regular meeting of the Supervisory Board due to the fact that a number of insurance intermediaries have already become members of AIA and there is a need for a structure that will deal with insurance intermediaries, according to the message.

The meeting participants also reviewed applications for AIA membership by Efendi Legal and IP Consultancy and Progress Insurance Agency, carrying out intermediary activity. Following the discussions, Efendi Legal and IP Consultancy was accepted as an AIA member.