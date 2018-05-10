North Korea airline plans new China charter flights amid diplomatic thaw

North Korea’s Air Koryo plans to launch charter flights between Pyongyang and Chengdu in south-west China, two airline officials told Reuters, amid a major improvement in diplomatic relations between the neighbors.

The flights to Chengdu, one of the biggest cities in China’s vast western region, could start as early as late June if approved by China’s aviation regulator, the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“At the moment this is still a plan. Whether it can actually take off will be impacted by the policy environment going forward,” said one of the officials, who said an application to the regulator had not yet been submitted.

“Now perhaps it’s Chengdu, afterwards could be Dalian, Guangzhou. If there’s a market we’ll fly, if not we won’t,” he said, noting Chinese travel agencies were involved with marketing the flights to potential customers.

China has traditionally been politically isolated North Korea’s closest ally but ties have been frayed by Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program and Beijing’s backing of tough U.N. sanctions in response.

Relations have, however, improved of late.