Russia concerned over escalation of Iran-Israel tensions

2018-05-10 12:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Russia is concerned about the escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel and has asked the parties to provide details of the missile attacks, Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and African Countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS, responding to a question.

"All of this is very alarming and raising concerns. It is necessary to deescalate tensions," he said. "We are verifying all the details now."

"We’ve got contacts with all parties," Bogdanov noted in response to the question on whether Russia took any efforts to normalize the situation. The high-profile diplomat added that there were contacts with the Israeli side on May 9, meaning a high-level meeting in Moscow.

On Thursday morning, Israel attacked tens of Iranian military facilities in Syria in response to a missile attack on the army positions in the Golan Heights. Earlier on Thursday, Iran’s Quds Force had launched at least 20 missiles and other projectiles on the frontlines of the Israeli army in the Golan Heights, according to Israel.

The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted some Iranian missiles, and the others failed to reach the area. No victims or damage in Israel were reported.

