Pashinyan proposes to dismiss police chief, head of National Security Service

2018-05-10 12:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he has proposed President Sarkissian to dismiss the chief of police and director of the National Security Service, RIA Novosti reported.

"I have just signed a proposal addressed to the president to dismiss the chief of the police Vladimir Gasparyan and Director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan," Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.