Azerbaijani top official urges to inform public abroad about Karabakh conflict

2018-05-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

Instead of being so zealously engaged in propaganda against Azerbaijan and its people while being abroad, it is necessary to inform the public of a foreign country about the truth regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said in his Facebook page May 10.

Story still developing

