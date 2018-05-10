Azerbaijani top official urges to inform public abroad about Karabakh conflict (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Instead of being so zealously engaged in propaganda against Azerbaijan and its people while being abroad, it is necessary to inform the public of a foreign country about the truth regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said in his Facebook page May 10.

“Some of our compatriots who live abroad have become a tool in the hands of anti-Azerbaijani circles,” he said.

He stressed that on May 9, the US Helsinki Commission, characterized by its “special interest” in Azerbaijan, held regular hearings regarding the election and fundamental freedoms in the country.

“I’d like to remind that back in December 2016, chairman of this Commission, Congressman Chris Smith put forward a bill providing for harsh sanctions against Azerbaijan,” Ali Hasanov noted. “The provisions of this draft law were aimed at seriously undermining the US-Azerbaijani relations in the economic, political and military spheres. This is the very Smith, who for a long time has shown special zeal for the US government to recognize the so-called "Armenian genocide".”

“The chairman of the Commission, who must demonstrate equal attitude to all countries, peoples and confessions, repeatedly expressed his special love for Armenia and the Armenian people,” Ali Hasanov said.

