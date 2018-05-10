Georgia working on new reform for development of small and medium business

2018-05-10 14:17 | www.trend.az | 2

Georgia’s Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, Parliament, the National Bank, the Partnership Fund, the local banking sector and a Turkish delegation are teaming up to develop new initiatives for promoting small and medium-size business and make access to finances easier for them, Agenda reports.

Representatives of the Turkish delegation talked about their experience in economic development and access to finance.

The Turkish Credit Guarantee Fund offered a credit guarantee mechanism for small and medium-size businesses. This mechanism successfully functionins in Turkey which is reflected on by employment and the economic growth of the country.